Ad
euobserver
Anti-EULEX graffitti in Pristina (Photo: jonworth.eu)

EU mission in Kosovo shows it means business

by Augustin Palokaj,

The European Union mission in Kosovo is starting to deliver on its promise to "fight corruption and organised crime at the highest level." The mission, known as EULEX, was launched two years ago and has tended to provoke more criticism than praise.

This has changed since international investigators recently searched the premises of the Kosovo Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications, as well as at the house of minister Fatmir Limaj. Johannes van Vreeswijk, EULEX acting chief prosec...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Anti-EULEX graffitti in Pristina (Photo: jonworth.eu)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections