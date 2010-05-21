EU mission in Kosovo shows it means business

The European Union mission in Kosovo is starting to deliver on its promise to "fight corruption and organised crime at the highest level." The mission, known as EULEX, was launched two years ago and has tended to provoke more criticism than praise.

This has changed since international investigators recently searched the premises of the Kosovo Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications, as well as at the house of minister Fatmir Limaj. Johannes van Vreeswijk, EULEX acting chief prosec...