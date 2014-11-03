EU smoke & mirrors

When European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso gave his farewell speech to MEPs after 10 years in office he said his proudest moment was when he picked up the Nobel Peace Prize in December 2012 on behalf of the EU.

But just two months earlier he had faced what was arguably his biggest embarrassment: 'Dalligate'.

The term refers to the tobacco lobbying scandal surrounding Barroso's former health commissioner, John Dalli.

Barroso, in a fateful meeting with Dalli on 16 O...