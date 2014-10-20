EU lawmaking down 40 percent in Barroso's second term

The volume of EU lawmaking fell by nearly 40 percent in the last legislative term, according to an internal European Parliament paper.\n \nThe European Commission adopted 658 proposals between 2009 and 2014, down from over 1000 in the previous three terms.
Thanks to the Lisbon Treaty, which expanded the areas where parliamentarians share law-making powers with ministers, MEPs ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
