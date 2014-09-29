Donald Tusk and the case for EU optimism

Even for optimists, it is often difficult to be enthusiastic about the direction of the EU. However, the recent choice of Polish prime minister Donald Tusk as the next president of the European Council is an auspicious sign.

True, the selection process that brought him to power remains more about expedience than merit. Yet, replacing Herman Van Rompuy with Tusk as “president of the presidents” suggests the Council will have more determined leadership to enact Europe’s agenda. Tusk’s pol...