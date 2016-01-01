EUobserver wishes you a Happy New Year

JN in Australia cancelled his subscription to EUobserver towards the end of 2015.
"I am cancelling my subscription today, because I find it depressing to read every day how the EU is gradually disintegrating," he wrote.
"Once I found the EU’s evolution and trajectory inspirational. Alas, that ethos has vanished, because its policy makers keep on trying to “please everybody” instead of fulfilling the dreams of its founders . . . JN"
How true. How sad.\nWe discussed his messag...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
