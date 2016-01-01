EUobserver wishes you a Happy New Year

JN in Australia cancelled his subscription to EUobserver towards the end of 2015.

"I am cancelling my subscription today, because I find it depressing to read every day how the EU is gradually disintegrating," he wrote.

"Once I found the EU’s evolution and trajectory inspirational. Alas, that ethos has vanished, because its policy makers keep on trying to “please everybody” instead of fulfilling the dreams of its founders . . . JN"

How true. How sad.

We discussed his messag...