Migrants wait for trains at the Croatian-Serbian border in Tovarnik (Photo: EUobserver)

Croatia-Serbia border tensions escalate

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Serbia banned imports of Croatian goods on Thursday (24 September) in protest at Croatia’s earlier decision to close the border to cargo traffic, as relations between the two ex-Yugoslav republics hit their lowest ebb for over a decade over the migration crisis.

Croatia blames Serbia for the large influx of migrants seen over the last week, with almost 50,000 refugees flooding into the EU state.

The surge happened after Hungary, the northern neighbor of both countries, closed its...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

