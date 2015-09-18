Ad
War in Syria is one of the main drivers of the refugee exodus to Europe (Photo: icrc.org)

Winter may not deter new refugee arrivals in EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Approaching winter months may not deter people seeking refuge in Europe as the conflict in Syria rages on and living conditions in refugee camps worsen.

A spokesperson from the United Nations refugee organisation in Greece told this website on Friday (18 September) that a reduction in arrivals normally occurs in November.

“But it is really not safe to predict what will happen this year”, she said, adding that a change in weather might not deter people who are becoming increasingly...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

