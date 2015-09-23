EU says Greece, Germany breaking asylum law

The European Commission has launched 40 inquiries against 19 countries, including Germany, Greece, Italy, and Hungary for failing to follow asylum rules.
The step, on Wednesday (23 September), comes as European leaders gather in Brussels for emergency talks on the refugee crisis.
It also comes after EU ministers, on Tuesday, outvoted the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia on a refugee-sharing scheme, prompting questions if the four refuseniks will comply.
“This ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
