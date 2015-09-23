Ad
euobserver
Timmermans announced the measures among questions on EU migrant relocation compliance (Photo: European Commission)

EU says Greece, Germany breaking asylum law

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission has launched 40 inquiries against 19 countries, including Germany, Greece, Italy, and Hungary for failing to follow asylum rules.

The step, on Wednesday (23 September), comes as European leaders gather in Brussels for emergency talks on the refugee crisis.

It also comes after EU ministers, on Tuesday, outvoted the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia on a refugee-sharing scheme, prompting questions if the four refuseniks will comply.

“This ...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.



InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

