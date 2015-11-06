EU imposes deadline for new US data pact

The European Commission has imposed a three-month deadline with the United States to get an agreement on reinforced data transfer rules.
The decision, announced Friday (6 November), comes amid threats by national data protection authorities for possible “coordinated enforcement actions” against US firms should Washington fail to find a solution by the end of January 2016.
The Commission imposed the deadline following two years of talks to get the US to beef up protection standards...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
