Hungary to seal border with Croatia

Hungary will close its borders with Croatia by midnight on Friday (16 October) to stem the flow of migrants and refugees, while Croatia is planning to send them onwards to Slovenia.
Announcing the decision after the national security cabinet meeting in Budapest, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said the EU leaders’ meeting on Thursday in Brussels failed to decide on a joint force protecting Greece’s borders, while Hungary is expected to uphold EU rules and protect the external borders o...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
