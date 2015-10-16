EU parliament staff object to canteen price hikes

People carrying trays with food, manoeuvering around tables of seated eaters, looking for a place to sit themselves or perhaps trying to recognise a colleague between the rows of men and women.

In many ways, the European Parliament's self-service restaurant in Brussels resembles any regular company canteen. The EP is not only an institution of the European Union, but it is also a workplace for around 8,000 people – and they also need to eat.

One difference with the average company...