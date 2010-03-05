Commission to table carbon emissions tax proposal

The European Commission is planning in the next couple of months to table a proposal for a carbon tax, a move likely to cause division among member states.
EU taxation commissioner Algirdas Semeta told Brussels weekly European Voice that he is planning draft legislation on a minimum rate of tax on carbon emissions.
"In my estimation it is possible to start discussion within the college [of European Commissioners]," he told the newspaper, adding that "there is currently the right m...
