euobserver
The commissioner is to table a proposal in the next few months (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Commission to table carbon emissions tax proposal

by Honor Mahony,

The European Commission is planning in the next couple of months to table a proposal for a carbon tax, a move likely to cause division among member states.

EU taxation commissioner Algirdas Semeta told Brussels weekly European Voice that he is planning draft legislation on a minimum rate of tax on carbon emissions.

"In my estimation it is possible to start discussion within the college [of European Commissioners]," he told the newspaper, adding that "there is currently the right m...

