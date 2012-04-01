Ad
Cyprus euro-coin (Photo: European Commission)

Cyprus to give EU journalists free bank accounts

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The incoming Cypriot EU presidency is to give Brussels-based journalists free offshore bank accounts to defend the island's reputation as a tax haven.

Back before the financial crisis, presidencies used to give the Brussels press corps little souvenirs of their time at the EU helm, such as a USB stick or a tie in the colours of the national flag.

Then it all stopped - Denmark even served tap water at media events to mark the age of austerity.

Now, with the financial crisis ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

