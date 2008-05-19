Basic biofuels 'make no sense,' EU commissioner says

The EU's enterprise and industry commissioner has called for a stronger focus on so-called second-generation biofuels, which do not compete with food crops and are more environmentally friendly.

"It makes no sense to make car fuel from plants that ought to provide human and animal food," commissioner Gunter Verheugen said in an interview with German newspaper Bild am Sonntag over the weekend.

"What matters to the commission is sustainable development," he added. "It will not work ...