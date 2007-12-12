Ad
euobserver
The commission says the new station will enjoy "full editorial independence" (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU to fund pan-European radio station

by Mark Beunderman, Brussels,

Radio fans will from next year onwards be able to tune in to a new pan-European station, to be set up by a multinational group of broadcasters and funded by the European Commission.

The 'European Radio Project' (ERP) - a consortium of 16 radio stations from 13 member states - will from April 2008 onwards bring programmes "from a European point of view," according to plans seen by EUobserver.

The project, to be officially signed off this Friday (14 December), will see the ERP grou...

