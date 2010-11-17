Ad
Competition with Europe to build solar panels could force tougher environmental rules in the US (Photo: pixor)

Green jobs could help EU influence US on climate, experts say

by Andrew Willis, WASHINGTON,

Europe's main chance of forcing tougher environmental standards in a reluctant US lies in greater competition over green jobs, say Washington insiders.

"What I believe will really alter the US environmental approach is when people see that change can result in positive economic growth," the World Bank's top environmental advisor, Stephen Lintner, told EUobserver on Tuesday (16 November).

Based at the bank's headquarters in Washington, Mr Lintner is well aware of the hard sell tha...

