Romanian moguls losing printing appetite

The aftermath of the December Romanian presidential elections has seen a number of daily papers folding and other publications struggling. The biggest surprise was the recent departure by half the editorial team of the politico-satirical weekly Catavencu, following a decision by its owner to cut the journalists' salaries by 15 percent.

Self-made millionaire Sorin Ovidiu Vântu, a businessman, is the owner of the Realitatea-Caţavencu Group, which includes the news TV-station Realitatea, ...