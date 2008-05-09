New Italian EU commissioner nominated

Italy's empty seat at the European Commission table has now been officially taken by Antonio Tajani - a man familiar with EU political scene, as headed MEPs from the Forza Italia political party led by Silvio Berlusconi.

Mr Tajani, a 55-year old law graduate and former journalist, is to replace Franco Frattini, the commission vice-president in charge of justice and home affairs dossier. Mr Frattini formally stepped down on Thursday (8 May), following his appointment as Italy' new fore...