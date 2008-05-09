New Italian EU commissioner nominated

Italy's empty seat at the European Commission table has now been officially taken by Antonio Tajani - a man familiar with EU political scene, as headed MEPs from the Forza Italia political party led by Silvio Berlusconi.
Mr Tajani, a 55-year old law graduate and former journalist, is to replace Franco Frattini, the commission vice-president in charge of justice and home affairs dossier. Mr Frattini formally stepped down on Thursday (8 May), following his appointment as Italy' new fore...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here