Romanian national celebrations cause scandal in Hungary

A theatre director's decision to give space to Romanian national celebrations has spurred a politico-cultural scandal in Hungary and further afield.
Robert Alfoldi, head of the Hungarian National Theatre and a widely respected cultural figurehead, had the best of motives when he agreed to rent his main stage to the Romanian Cultural Institute.
The institute planned to use the stage together with the Romanian embassy, while Mr Alfoldi intended to send a message of forgiveness and...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here