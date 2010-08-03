Ad
euobserver
Gianfranco Fini - a former ally of Berlusconi but now a challenger (Photo: capitaledigitale)

Berlusconi faces crucial vote Wednesday

by Honor Mahony,

Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi faces a crucial test of his power on Wednesday when the lower house of parliament votes on a no-confidence motion against a junior minister accused of corruption.

The result of the motion, tabled by the opposition, is being seen as measure of how much Mr Berlusconi's political authority has been damaged by last week's split with Gianfranco Fini, co-founder of his conservative People of Freedom (PDL) party.

The motion concerns junior justice ministe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Gianfranco Fini - a former ally of Berlusconi but now a challenger (Photo: capitaledigitale)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections