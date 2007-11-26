Ad
euobserver
Investing in energy-saving technologies will reduce CO2-emissions more than investing in renewable energy, says EU business (Photo: European Community, 2005)

EU should favour energy efficiency over renewables, says industry

by Jochen Luypaert, Brussels,

The European Union should focus on increasing energy efficiency rather than on promoting renewable energy if it wants to keep its industrial base and tackle climate change, a major EU business confederation has said.

"By saving on the use of energy, we'll keep our industrial base in Europe which is important for jobs and growth," Ernest-Antoine Seillière, president of BusinessEurope - a Brussels-based business confederation representing 20 million European companies - said on Monday (26...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Brussels launches sustainable energy campaign
Brussels pushes for energy efficient technology to meet green goals
Paris suggests EU tax on imports from non-Kyoto states
EU makes the case for nuclear energy
Last minute changes made EU energy paper more nuclear
Investing in energy-saving technologies will reduce CO2-emissions more than investing in renewable energy, says EU business (Photo: European Community, 2005)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections