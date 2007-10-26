Ad
euobserver
Paris is urging Brussels to consider EU levies for imports from non-Kyoto countries (Photo: EUobserver)

Paris suggests EU tax on imports from non-Kyoto states

by Lucia Kubosova,

France has thrown its support behind a European Commission idea to tax environment polluters and also urged Brussels to consider EU levies for imports from non-Kyoto countries, such as the US and Australia.

"We need to profoundly revise all of our taxes... to tax pollution more, including fossil fuels, and to tax labour less," French president Nicolas Sarkozy told an environment forum representing government, industry and the green lobby on Thursday (25 October), according to AFP agency...

Tags

