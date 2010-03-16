Serbia returns Gawronski villa

Italian former MEP Jas Gawronski has won the first half of a dispute with the Serbian foreign ministry over his family's former Warsaw home.

"On Saturday we received a phone call from the Serbian side who informed us that we could take over the villa even before the planned execution of a court order on 15 March," Mr Gawronski told WAZ.EUobserver. "We are glad this has been finally done, but our dispute with the Serbian state is not finished."



The Gawronskis' villa had been nationa...