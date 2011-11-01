Congo fatigue: EU funding in the heart of Africa

Pastor Jean Tshibuabua stares bleakly into his coffee and considers the future of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It is early morning but already the cacophony of battered minibuses plying Kinshasa’s clogged and potholed streets can be heard above the religious compound’s tall protective walls. "We will end up with a state that is run completely by international institutions," says the middle-aged clergyman in frustration with his country’s political elite. "The government is totally ...