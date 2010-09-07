Ad
Official estimates suggest there are around 500,000 Roma in Romania but other estimates put the figure much higher (Photo: Studii Romani)

Romania neglects its Roma minority

by Dan Alexe,

France's heavy-handed expulsions of Roma have been met with criticism all over Europe. The French government, however, is playing the blame-game. Romania should spend more on integration, the French immigration minister Eric Besson has said, pointing out that while the country receives €4 billion in EU funds every year, it spends less than half a percent of the sum on its Roma.

According to experts however, Romania's Roma policies do not suffer from a lack of money but from an inability...

