Slovenia president urges neighbours to show 'maturity'

As Slovenian prime minister Borut Pahor shuttled between Brussels and Belgrade trying to secure the participation of Serbia in a West Balkans summit on Saturday (20 March) in Brdo, Slovenia's president Danilo Turk told WAZ.Euobserver that "the time has come for the leaders of the countries of the region to start talking to each other directly, to demonstrate a higher level of maturity and common interest."

Speaking just 48 hours before the conference and with Serbia's participation stil...