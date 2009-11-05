Ad
David Cameron doesn't want a "bust-up" on Europe (Photo: Ewan McIntosh)

UK opposition leader to avoid 'bust-up' on Europe

by Honor Mahony,

David Cameron, leader of the UK Conservative opposition, has abandoned talk of holding a referendum on the EU's latest treaty but has promised to seek repatriation of powers in key European Union policy areas should his party come to power next year.

In a speech as keenly watched in Brussels as among his own backbenchers, Mr Cameron said he would "not rush into some massive euro bust-up" and, in a pointed message to the most eurosceptic wing of the party - for whom Europe has long been ...

