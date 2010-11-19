Bulgaria likely to renew euro bid in 2011

Bulgaria is still keen to join the eurozone despite the trouble other participating states have been through, the country's finance minister Simeon Djankov said on Wednesday.

The Black Sea state hopes to be able to resume discussions on joining the single currency entry mechanism (ERM II) in the second half of 2011, he said.

"We remain resolute as ever. . .to enter the eurozone as soon as we can," said Mr Djankov. "I think the eurozone needs very much countries like Estonia and ...