Little support for EU seal ban up north

Most delegates meeting for an Arctic Council ministerial in Greenland on Thursday (12 May) had few words of support for the EU's ban on seal product imports, currently facing a challenge in the World Trade Organisation.
"I'm Inuit from Canada's Arctic … I was born and raised eating seal, I'm a product of the environment that I grew up in," Canadian health minister Leona Aglukkaq told journalists at the meeting.
"I'm proud of our prime minister's stand of support for Canadian sea...
