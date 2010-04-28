Ad
The EU wants to spend €131.1 billion euros in 2011 (Photo: Marfis75)

EU tables bigger budget for 2011 despite financial crisis

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU commission on Tuesday (27 April) proposed a 2011 budget of €130 billion, an increase of almost six percent compared to the current year, with funds for poor regions, research and economic recovery getting the biggest boost.

"The draft budget adopted today gives Europe and its citizens incentives to develop an economy for the future: research and innovation, sustainability and inclusion are its cornerstones," EU budget commissioner Janusz Lewandowski said.

The commission pro...

Regions & Cities
