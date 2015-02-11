Belgian court sentences "terrorist" group on eve of EU summit

The Belgian group Shariah4Belgium was a “terrorist” organisation, a Belgian court in Antwerp ruled in a mass trial on Wednesday (11 February).

Its leaders indoctrinated young Belgians in an attempt to turn them into “foreign fighters” in the Middle East, the court said, according to Belgian media.

The group’s spokesperson, Fouad Belkacem, was judged to be its de facto leader and is being held responsible for the radicalisation of its members, some of whom subsequently went to fig...