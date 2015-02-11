Ad
euobserver
Antwerp's court on Wednesday sentenced the group's leader to 12 years (Photo: John Lord)

Belgian court sentences "terrorist" group on eve of EU summit

by Andrew Rettman and Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Belgian group Shariah4Belgium was a “terrorist” organisation, a Belgian court in Antwerp ruled in a mass trial on Wednesday (11 February).

Its leaders indoctrinated young Belgians in an attempt to turn them into “foreign fighters” in the Middle East, the court said, according to Belgian media.

The group’s spokesperson, Fouad Belkacem, was judged to be its de facto leader and is being held responsible for the radicalisation of its members, some of whom subsequently went to fig...

