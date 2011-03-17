EU predicts certain plants will fail nuclear 'stress tests'

EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger has suggested a number of Europe's nuclear energy plants are likely to fail upcoming safety 'stress tests', announced this week and scheduled for later this year.

"I think the 'stress tests' that we want to carry out on all the nuclear reactors will show that not all of them meet the highest security standards," he said in an interview, transmitted by Franco-German TV channel Arte on Thursday (17 March).

The EU has indicated that the pan...