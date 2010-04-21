Fighting Bucharest mosquitoes comes at a high price

Mosquitoes suck out a substantial sum of Bucharest's budget, but the cost of purging the annoying insects from Romania's capital seems to deliver few results.
The city of Bucharest is paying €7.7 million a year to exterminate mosquitoes - 28 times more than the amount spent by Budapest, the capital of neighbouring Hungary. Rats also cost Bucharest dearly - the city has been paying 3.5 times more to get rid of them than Budapest. \n \nThe extravagant expense was revealed last week by th...
