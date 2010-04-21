Ad
euobserver
Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu has to do some serious spring cleaning (Photo: Romania Libera)

Fighting Bucharest mosquitoes comes at a high price

by George Lacatus and Dan Alexe,

Mosquitoes suck out a substantial sum of Bucharest's budget, but the cost of purging the annoying insects from Romania's capital seems to deliver few results.

The city of Bucharest is paying €7.7 million a year to exterminate mosquitoes - 28 times more than the amount spent by Budapest, the capital of neighbouring Hungary. Rats also cost Bucharest dearly - the city has been paying 3.5 times more to get rid of them than Budapest. \n \nThe extravagant expense was revealed last week by th...

Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu has to do some serious spring cleaning (Photo: Romania Libera)

euobserver

