Nato and EU advised to streamline defence spending

As national budgets face cuts both in Europe and America, Nato and the EU need to get better at streamlining defence budgets and what the money is spent on, a group of experts chaired by former US foreign policy chief Madeleine Albright has recommended in a paper on the future of the military alliance.

"We take note of the fact that taxpayers are the same for most of the countries [in Nato and the EU]. It's important to be efficient and try to figure out ways where the two organisations...