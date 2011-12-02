EU blames Congo electoral chaos on poor planning

The head of the EU's electoral monitoring mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has blamed the widespread scenes of chaos that gripped the African state this week on poor organisation.
"The lack of communication affected organization on election day," said centre-right MEP Mariya Nedelcheva in a preliminary statement on Thursday (1 December). "Logistical difficulties prevented, in particular, the distribution of relevant material to centers and polling stations."
