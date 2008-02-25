Ad
euobserver
Mr Sarkozy and Ms Merkel - at odds over the Mediterranean Union (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

Franco-German summit postponed amidst speculation of rift

by Honor Mahony,

A planned meeting between the leaders of France and Germany for 3 March has been postponed until June amid speculation that disagreement over Paris' proposed Mediterranean Union is the cause.

According to a report in German daily Die Welt on Friday, the mini-summit between President Nicolas Sarkozy and Chancellor Angela Merkel will now take place three months later, on 9 June, as the two sides are unable to find a common position on the proposed union.

Paris has denied the accusat...

Mr Sarkozy and Ms Merkel - at odds over the Mediterranean Union (Photo: © Council of the European Union, 2000-2005)

