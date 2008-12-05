Deal on climate package left to EU leaders

Environment ministers from across the European Union met on Thursday (4 December) without reaching agreement on some of the thorniest issues bedevilling negotiations over the bloc's mammoth climate and energy package.
"The negotiations have reached a crucial phase," French environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo, whose country currently chairs the six-month rotating EU presidency, told reporters in Brussels.
"We have got 90 percent of the way there. The hardest points - the other ...
