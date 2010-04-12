Ad
euobserver
President Georgi Parvanov (l) and Prime Minister Boiko Borisov have had only rare moments of peace in their difficult relationship (Photo: Ivan Donov, Trud Daily)

Bulgaria's proxy war

by Vesselin Zhelev,

For decades of their modern history Bulgarians have been split in their attitude to Russia. Pro- and anti-Russian trends still continue to dominate national politics more than three years after the Black Sea country joined the European Union.

Observers see the latest manifestation of this antagonism in an escalating standoff between pro-western Prime Minister Boiko Borisov and President Georgi Parvanov, the only remaining Kremlin darling in a high position in Sofia.

"Parvanov is...

