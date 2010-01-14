Centre-right MEPs threaten to delay commission vote

Centre-right MEPs are threatening to delay the European Parliament's vote on the new European Commission if a six-point list of demands is not met.

Planned for 26 January, the vote will see the plenary as whole decide whether to accept the new college of commissioners, allowing the Brussels executive to finally come into office following over two months of delay.

However, MEPs from the European People's Party, the largest grouping in the parliament, say they want the commission pr...