Ad
euobserver
The EU parliament: keen to get more power on appointments (Photo: EUobserver)

Centre-right MEPs threaten to delay commission vote

by Honor Mahony and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Centre-right MEPs are threatening to delay the European Parliament's vote on the new European Commission if a six-point list of demands is not met.

Planned for 26 January, the vote will see the plenary as whole decide whether to accept the new college of commissioners, allowing the Brussels executive to finally come into office following over two months of delay.

However, MEPs from the European People's Party, the largest grouping in the parliament, say they want the commission pr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The EU parliament: keen to get more power on appointments (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections