euobserver
Icy tunnel: energy majors don't want to go down the path of the EU's new industrial revolution (Photo: Wikipedia)

Climate change scepticism still exists in Brussels

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The human cause of climate change is an established fact in the scientific community. But some giant corporations such as Exxon Mobil continue to fund NGOs that sow doubt on the subject, with some MEPs tempted by the sceptical line.

"We can be very confident that the net effect of human activity since 1750 has been of warming," a major report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said this month, finally confirming what many individual academics have been saying f...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

