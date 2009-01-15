Ad
Czechs apologise for 'offensive' artwork

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

A controversial artwork about national stereotypes commissioned by the Czech EU presidency is continuing to cause diplomatic ripples in Brussels, with new EU member Bulgaria remaining unamused.

The massive sculpture, marking the beginning of Prague's six-month tenure at the EU helm, was supposed to be a test of whether Europe can laugh at itself.

It plays to prejudices about member states, depicting France as being always "on strike," Spain as buried under concrete after a constru...

