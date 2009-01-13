Czech sculpture tests EU sense of humour

A giant piece of art is managing to shock and amuse the normally staid corridors of power in Brussels by playing on the national stereotypes that still exist throughout the 27-nation bloc.

The piece, unveiled Tuesday morning (13 January), has instantly become the star attraction in the council of ministers building - arguably the drabbest and least lively of the EU's three main institutions.

Gaggles of EU officials, diplomats and journalists were to be found standing under the con...