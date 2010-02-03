Macedonia wrestles with school language dispute

Ethnic Albanian pupils in Macedonia have started the second semester of the 2009/10 school year with a boycott: They are refusing to take part in Macedonian language classes, which they say have been introduced without proper preparation in elementary schools.
The Albanian community has denounced the move as a "demonstration of power" by the Macedonian majority, and is threatening to boycott the entire educational system. The Albanian language is not part of the curriculum for Macedonia...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here