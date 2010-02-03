Ad
Lake Ohrid - The 2001 Ohrid peace agreement confirmed Macedonian as the country's official language (Photo: Wikipedia)

Macedonia wrestles with school language dispute

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Ethnic Albanian pupils in Macedonia have started the second semester of the 2009/10 school year with a boycott: They are refusing to take part in Macedonian language classes, which they say have been introduced without proper preparation in elementary schools.

The Albanian community has denounced the move as a "demonstration of power" by the Macedonian majority, and is threatening to boycott the entire educational system. The Albanian language is not part of the curriculum for Macedonia...

