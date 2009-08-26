Ad
euobserver
The group was protesting the signing of a police co-operation agreement with Belgrade (Photo: Pim de Kuijer)

Violent protests against EU mission in Kosovo

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Union's law enforcement mission in Kosovo (EULEX) was on Tuesday (25 August) the target of violent protests by Albanians opposed to the presence of the international community in the country.

Twenty eight EULEX vehicles near a youth centre in downtown Pristina were damaged during the events, organised by the Vetevendosja (Self-Determination) group, which launched its assault in reaction to co-operation between EULEX and Belgrade.

The vehicles were attacked with sticks...

