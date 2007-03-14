MEPs seek to armour-plate toxic substances bill

MEPs have tabled over 220 amendments designed to toughen up European Commission proposals to keep toxic chemicals out of Europe's lakes and rivers, with the first round of the legal battle in March and with commission plans to set criminal penalties for polluters to dovetail with the "priority substances" directive.

The priority substance bill - first put together back in 2001 as part of the water framework directive - aims to establish EU-wide limits on "maximum allowable concentratio...