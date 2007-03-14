Ad
euobserver
A blob of mercury - nasty stuff if it gets into your water (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs seek to armour-plate toxic substances bill

by Andrew Rettman,

MEPs have tabled over 220 amendments designed to toughen up European Commission proposals to keep toxic chemicals out of Europe's lakes and rivers, with the first round of the legal battle in March and with commission plans to set criminal penalties for polluters to dovetail with the "priority substances" directive.

The priority substance bill - first put together back in 2001 as part of the water framework directive - aims to establish EU-wide limits on "maximum allowable concentratio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A blob of mercury - nasty stuff if it gets into your water (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections