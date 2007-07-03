Ad
euobserver

EU sex scenes clip stirs controversy

by Helena Spongenberg,

An EU video clip of sex scenes and orgasmic cries in European movies has led to a series of complaints, but Brussels is defending its newest communication tool.

A couple tearing off each others' clothes marks the beginning of the clip which shows 18 different couples making love.

The clip - titled 'Film lovers will love this!' and which ends with the double entendre "Let's come together" – is a video clip made up of sex scenes from European cinema and is one in a series of four m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Brussels hits YouTube

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections