EU's 'French style' diplomatic service under fire

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton's proposed structure for the bloc's new diplomatic service has come under fire for being too French in its style.

German liberal MEP Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, part of a group of deputies actively debating the diplomatic service, told press on Friday (19 March) that the proposal is "a continuation of French policy by other means."

The MEP, who hails from the same party as German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle and who says his concerns a...