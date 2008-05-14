Ad
Intelligent light bulbs automatically adjust to natural light and people's presence (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU targets 'intelligent' light-bulbs in climate battle

by Leigh Phillips,

Information technologies that improve the efficiency of everyday items such as light-bulbs, the heating of buildings and how electricity is distributed can produce large energy savings and are an important weapon in the struggle against climate change, the European Commission has said.

On Tuesday (13 May), the commission announced it was to promote the use of information and communications technologies (ICT) to improve energy efficiency throughout the economy, starting with buildings, l...

