Volen Siderov, leader of the nationalist Ataka party (Photo: Viktor Giltyai)

Bulgarian nationalist arrested for unruly behaviour

by Vesselin Zhelev,

German police have arrested a Bulgarian nationalist leader accusing him of indecent behaviour on a Lufthansa flight from Sofia to Frankfurt.

Volen Siderov, leader of the fervently nationalist and xenophobic party Ataka, was briefly questioned by police at Frankfurt airport after the whole flight crew filed a complaint against him, Jurgen Linker, a German police spokesman, told Bulgarian daily Trud. \n \n"A visibly intoxicated 53-year old Bulgarian caused a police action Wednesday [3 F...

