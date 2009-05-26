Ad
A Danish proposal suggests boats be be allocated limits on what they actually catch, not what is brought back to port (Photo: EU commission)

EU states wary of action on fisheries reform

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

After a long debate on Monday (25 May), EU fisheries ministers agreed that the bloc's fishing policy must change but came no closer to taking tough decisions on cutting fleets.

The ministers discussed a green paper that was published by the European Commission in April in the run up to an overhaul of the EU's much-criticised common fisheries policy in 2012.

The document highlights the sorry state of the EU's fish stocks - 88 percent currently suffer from over-fishing - and notes ...

