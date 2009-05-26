EU states wary of action on fisheries reform

After a long debate on Monday (25 May), EU fisheries ministers agreed that the bloc's fishing policy must change but came no closer to taking tough decisions on cutting fleets.

The ministers discussed a green paper that was published by the European Commission in April in the run up to an overhaul of the EU's much-criticised common fisheries policy in 2012.

The document highlights the sorry state of the EU's fish stocks - 88 percent currently suffer from over-fishing - and notes ...